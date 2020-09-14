WhatsApp is Getting New Customization & Messaging Features

According to a recent report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on introducing Telegram-like background customizations for chats.

While browsing the Beta 2.20.200.6 update, WABetainfo developers found references to a new feature called Wallpaper Dimming. As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to change the opacity of the chat wallpapers.

Apart from wallpaper dimming, the platform is working on introducing other features allowing users to choose a different wallpaper based on their system theme and chat. Moreover, users will be able to select a unique background for each conversation.

WhatsApp is also working on a range of WhatsApp Doodles for solid wallpapers. Users will have a range of different themed doodles to apply on a solid background.

This feature is not new as far as instant messaging apps are concerned. Telegram rolled out similar features last year, providing its users with tonnes of options to choose from.

In addition to these new features, the beta update brings some bug fixes in the storage usage section and some new sticker packs. However, as compared to other IM applications, WhatsApp stickers are quite jerky and unappealing. Maybe a future update will fix this too.

Note that all of these changes are currently in the development phase, and we don’t know when they will arrive to the stable build.

