Sindh Govt. is Not Opening Schools for Class 6, 7 & 8 Students

The Sindh government has decided not to reopen schools for classes 6, 7, and 8 from September 21, as scheduled.

The decision was taken in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases across the province, said the Sindh Education Minister, Saeed Ghani on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said that the resumption of formal education for the students of grades 6, 7, and 8 has been delayed by a week.

Our purpose is not to shut down schools permanently […] We simply seek for them to mend their ways when we see them not fulfilling their responsibility.

Ghani said that educational institutions should follow the guidelines and protocols:

It is not for our satisfaction, but for the children’s safety.

The provincial education minister emphasized that schools will reopen on September 28, depending on the improvement in the pandemic situation.

He underscored that the children’s health should not be endangered just because the school owners have incurred losses due to the prolonged closure during the pandemic.

He noted that the decision will be reviewed before the given date, and added that he will take the federal government into confidence regarding the development.

The minister didn’t mention whether or not the primary-level students will go to schools on September 28, as planned.