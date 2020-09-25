Govt Removes PTI Flag & Changes Name for the Sehat Insaf Card

The federal government has decided to change the name of the Sehat Insaf Card. It will now be called the ‘Qaumi Sehat Card.’ Furthermore, the flag of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also been replaced with the national flag on the health insurance card.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Sajid Shah, the step was taken on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan who defies the use of public money for self-projection.

ALSO READ

New Zealand Govt Allows Pakistan & West Indies to Tour for a Full Series

During the opposition days, Khan had moved to Supreme Court against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for using the pictures of PML-N leaders in government advertisements. Former Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, had to deposit Rs. 5 million in the national exchequer as a result.

When his party gained power in 2018, it launched Sehat Insaf Card, using the PTI flag and the party name [Insaf] on the card. A parliamentary committee objected the move, and a case was also launched in the Islamabad High Court.

ALSO READ

Sindh Govt Allows On-Campus Classes for All Grades from September 28

However, the government was already working on changing the names of all such public schemes.

The Ministry of NHS confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday. It said that the new design of the health card will reflect the country’s flag and its people. The old cards will be replaced with the new ones after completion of the expiry date, starting from districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Qaumi Sehat Card project is not only one of the largest social health protection initiatives but also a game-changer when it comes to access quality health care services without financial constraints.

It added that enrolled families can avail indoor free treatment through Qaumi Sehat Card from any impaneled hospital across the country.