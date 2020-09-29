Redmi 9A Launched With 6GB RAM & 128 GB Storage

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched an upgraded variant of Redmi 9A with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in China.
Earlier this year, Redmi had launched the budget Redmi 9A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
ALSO READ
Oppo Teases its Upcoming 4K Smart TV With Tiny Bezels
The 5000 mAH battery supported by 10W fast charging was the main selling feature of entry-level Redmi 9A.
Design and Display
Like its previous version, the upgraded Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch, 720 x 1600 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and features 269 PPI pixel density.
Internals and Storage
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
As discussed above, the SoC is topped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the upgraded smartphone.
ALSO READ
Vivo Launches its Y20 with 5000mAh Battery and Triple Macro Camera Phone for Rs. 25,999
Cameras
The upgraded Redmi 9A comes with 13 MP primary camera with and an LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera.
While the primary camera offers 1080p video recording at 30 and 60 fps, the selfie camera offers 1080p video recording at only 30 fps.
Battery and Pricing
The upgraded Redmi 9A houses a 5000 mAH battery supported by 10W fast charging and is priced at $145.
Here are the detailed specifications of the upgraded Redmi 9A
|Specifications
|Redmi 9A
|CPU
|Octa-core (2.3 GHz)
|GPU
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25
|OS
|Android 10.0, MIUI 12
|Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE;
|Display
|LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.53 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
|Memory
|6 GB/ 128 GB
|Camera
|Primary: 13 MP
|Selfie: 5 MP
|Connectivity
|LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|Price
|$145