Redmi 9A Launched With 6GB RAM & 128 GB Storage

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched an upgraded variant of Redmi 9A with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in China.

Earlier this year, Redmi had launched the budget Redmi 9A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The 5000 mAH battery supported by 10W fast charging was the main selling feature of entry-level Redmi 9A.

Design and Display

Like its previous version, the upgraded Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch, 720 x 1600 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and features 269 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

As discussed above, the SoC is topped with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the upgraded smartphone.

Cameras

The upgraded Redmi 9A comes with 13 MP primary camera with and an LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera.

While the primary camera offers 1080p video recording at 30 and 60 fps, the selfie camera offers 1080p video recording at only 30 fps.

Battery and Pricing

The upgraded Redmi 9A houses a 5000 mAH battery supported by 10W fast charging and is priced at $145.

