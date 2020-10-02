Serene Air Flight Escapes Disaster After Engine Failure & Crash Landing in Karachi

An Islamabad-bound private airline flight nearly escaped disaster after one of its engines failed mid-air.

As per details, Serene Air flight’s captain had to make an emergency landing back at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after the aircraft engine failed soon after it took off.

Sources said that during the flight, there was a sudden shortage of oxygen in the cabin, which caused difficulty in breathing for passengers.

The passengers informed the air hosts about the lack of oxygen. Later, they were informed that the aircraft would land back in Karachi due to a technical fault in the engine, which caused a ruckus in the flight.

According to sources, the said aircraft was the Airbus 330, recently added to the fleet of the airline.

The airline management said that Engine One of the aircraft had suddenly broken down due to which the flight was diverted to Karachi. As soon as the technical fault is removed, the passengers will be sent to Islamabad.

The incident occurred a month after one of Serene Air’s Karachi-bound flight made an emergency landing in Islamabad after developing a fault at 25,000 feet above ground within Faisalabad airspace. The flight E503 had taken off from the federal capital and was returned due to a technical glitch.