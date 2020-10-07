Leading International Oil Company BB Energy Invests in Pakistan’s Euro Oil

BB Energy, the world’s leading independent oil trading company, has invested in Pakistani fuel retailer Euro Oil.

BB Energy follows in the footsteps of Vitol, a Geneva-based oil trading company, and Trafigura, an Amsterdam-based oil trading company, both of whom have recently invested in the country’s petroleum sector.

Founded in 1937, BB Energy now trades more than 20 million metric tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products annually.

BB Energy is the biggest gasoil and gasoline trader in the Mediterranean region.

It has offices situated in Australia, Belgium, Greece, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

Last year in April, Euro Oil inaugurated its first petrol station in Jahaniyan, Khanewal, with an aim to provide high-quality petroleum products and create employment opportunities in Pakistan.

By the end of 2020, the company intends to inaugurate at least 140 filling stations all over Pakistan. In total, Euro Oil has planned to open 375 petrol stations across Pakistan which will rank it among the top 5 petroleum companies in the country.