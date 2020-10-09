PCB Allows Players to Reunite With Families for National T20 Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed the players and support staff to be joined by their families in the team hotel for the second round of the National T20 Cup, which gets underway in Rawalpindi on Friday, 9 October.

However, before reuniting and as part of the Covid-19 protocols, the families will have to undergo two mandatory tests. Once they become part of the bio-secure bubble at the hotel and the venue, they will remain part of it until they decide to exit.

Meanwhile, all the players, player support personnel, match officials, as well as the families that have reached the hotel already. They also underwent Covid-19 tests on Thursday, 8 October in Rawalpindi.

PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, said the decision is taken keeping in view the side effects of staying in a bubble.

Staying in a bio-secure bubble for a long duration is not easy and can potentially have its own effects, which, in turn, can reflect on the players’ performances.

“In this case, the players’ request was legitimate and the PCB, being a player-friendly organization, accepted their request on the condition that their families will strictly maintain and follow Covid-19 protocols for the health and safety of all competitors”.

“We all need to understand this season is being played in unprecedented situations and it’s a fact that we cannot confine and restrict the players, player support personnel and match officials to their hotels or venues throughout the season. Having said that, the PCB will continue to take a pragmatic approach wherever it can to ensure the players continue to produce their best performances without affecting their wellbeing in these difficult times.”