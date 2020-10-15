Rs. 65 Billion Allocated to Mitigate Flood Destruction: Federal Flood Commission

Rs. 65 billion have been allocated to mitigate flood destruction. This information has been given by Federal Flood Commission in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources held in the Conference Room of Ministry of Water Resources under the Chairmanship of Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, MNA.

The Standing Committee was briefed by the Federal Flood Commission and Ministry of Water Resources that a PC-I of Rs. 332 billion have been prepared to completely address the issue of flood in the country. It has been proposed that the Federal Government and the provinces should share in the projects on a 50:50 share basis.

However, with the consultation of all provinces, it has been decided that in the first phase Rs. 65 billion should be spent on different projects. So, the projects amounting to Rs. 23 billion shall be executed in the province of Punjab and projects amounting to Rs. 20 billion shall be executed in the province of Sindh to mitigate the flood destruction.

Similarly, several other mega projects shall be executed in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to control the floods. The Standing Committee was informed that there were 24 sites where the telemetry system will be installed to properly check the flow of the water in the Indus River System at different places. However, to start with there are 7 places where the telemetry system was proposed to be installed.

However, the province of Sindh pointed out that for proper distribution of water and for proper checking of water it is necessary that the telemetry system shall be installed at least on 9 points.

The Ministry of Water Resources apprised the Committee that the telemetry system shall be owned by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA). However, it shall be installed by WAPDA. So, the Government has decided to install the telemetry system on 9 points instead of 7 points in phase-I.

The WAPDA authorities informed that they have completed PC-I and the PC-I will be submitted to Government in a few days. The Standing Committee directed that the telemetry system should be installed on a priority basis because it is necessary for transparent and just distribution of water.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman, Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur. Mr. Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Water Resources also attended the meeting along with representatives of WAPDA, Federal Flood Commission, Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, Small Dams Organization, Government of Punjab and Chairman and Member, IRSA.