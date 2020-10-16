Punjab Issues New Timetable for All Private and Public Schools

The Punjab government has issued the winter timetable for all public and private schools across the province. Notified by the provincial School Education Department, the new timings will be effective from October 16 to March 31, 2021.

Schools running in either single or double shift need to comply with the specified schedule.

ALSO READ

Is Government Imposing Another Lockdown Amidst Rising Covid-19 Cases?

According to the revised timetable, schools operating in a single shift will operate from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm between Mondays and Saturdays, except Fridays, when they’ll close at 12:15 pm.

Likewise, schools with two shifts will open from 8:15 am to 12:15 pm between Mondays and Saturdays in the first shift, and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm in the second. The new timings for Fridays will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

ALSO READ

Four Proposed Covid-19 Drugs Including Remdesivir Fail WHO’s Trials

The new timings have allowed headteachers to make a recess schedule for 10 minutes each day, after consultation with the concerned Controlling Officer. Recess will not be available on Fridays. The authorities have also urged schools to maintain social distancing during the lunch breaks.

The schools reopened last month after a closure of six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The education department has, therefore, directed school administrations to ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are enforced.