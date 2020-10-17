UAE Denies Entry to 678 Pakistanis With Tourist Visas

678 Pakistanis were denied entry into the UAE for not complying with the new travel conditions.

According to new conditions, travelers on a visit visa from five countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan must have a valid round-trip ticket for entry into Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

According to the new rules, travelers not complying with the regulations will be sent back to their country at the expense of the airlines.

Pakistan Consulate General announced that the 678 passengers were traveling on a tourist visa. Consulate General announced that 558 passengers have already been sent back from DXB, while the remaining 120 are expected to be adjusted in various flights in the next 12 hours.

He assured that the Consulate General helpdesk is working around the clock and are doing everything in their power to assist the stranded passengers.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai confirmed that the passengers did not have a round-trip ticket, nor did they have any hotel reservation or a relative’s reference.

He ensured that the passengers complying with the new rules will face no delays and will be granted entry according to the procedure.