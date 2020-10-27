NA Approves Bill for Up to 6 Months of Paid Maternity and Paternity Leave

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice, on Tuesday, unanimously approved the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill.

PPP lawmaker, Shazia Marri, introduced the bill, which accords employees up to 6 months of paid maternity and paternity leaves.

The bill will be only applicable to public and private sector organizations of the federal capital territory.

Now, the bill will be tabled in the National Assembly and promulgated once it receives the assent of the majority of lawmakers.

According to the bill, the mother will be entitled to 6 months paid maternity leave while the father will receive a 1-month paternity leave on the birth of their first child.

On the birth of the second child, the mother will receive a 4-month maternity leave while the father will be entitled to a 1-month paternity leave.

The mother will receive a 3-month maternity leave while the father will be entitled to 1 month paternity leave on the birth of their third child.

Earlier this year in January, the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill was approved by the Senate.

The earlier version of the bill had proposed 6 months and 3 months of paid maternity and paternity leaves respectively.