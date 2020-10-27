Zoom Finally Gets End to End Encryption

Just as promised, Zoom is finally rolling out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all users to make audio and video calls much more secure. The feature will be available for the desktop and Android versions of Zoom and iOS users will get it once the update is approved by Apple.

E2EE will need to be manually switched on from the app’s settings and each meeting participant will need to turn it on so the call is fully encrypted. If there is a green shield icon in the top left corner in a call, then this means that the feature is active.

Our new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature is now available to users globally, free and paid. 🔒https://t.co/ssGanYn4fB — Zoooooom 👻 (@zoom_us) October 26, 2020

Zoom’s end to end encryption is still in the technical preview stage and the company is hoping to get positive feedback within the next 30 days. However, keep in mind that it will be a four-phase rollout, and enabling E2EE will disable some of Zoom’s other features such as live transcription.

The company was forced to work on E2EE after a huge surge in usage amid the pandemic. At first, it was going to be limited to paid users but the company decided to make it available for everyone following the negative feedback.