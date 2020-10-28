NCOC Makes it Compulsory to Wear Facemasks Again

In the face of rising Coronavirus cases across Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made facemasks compulsory for all citizens in an attempt to curb the Coronavirus resurgence in the country.

The decision was taken in the NCOC’s meeting, chaired by Minister Planning and Development, Asad Umar, held earlier today.

In this regard, NCOC has directed all provinces to mobilize district administrations to ensure compliance with the latest order and other previously issued COVID-19 SOPs.

NCOC’s decision comes a day after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, said that the second wave of Coronavirus is well underway in Pakistan.

Besides, NCOC has decided to conduct antigen tests in addition to the PCR tests that are already being carried out. This step has been taken to increase the testing capacity.

Last week, NCOC had warned to shut down different high-risk sectors once again amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, declaring the transport sector, markets, marriage halls, restaurants, and public gatherings as high-risk areas.

Currently, 4,374 localities are under lockdown in Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Karachi as part of the smart lockdown strategy to curb the transmission of Coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 825 new cases and 14 deaths due to Coronavirus have been reported across the country. Overall, Pakistan has so far reported 330,200 cases and 6,759 deaths due to Coronavirus.