HASCOL Gets a Stay Order on OGRA’s Suspension Order

Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL) has obtained a stay order from the Sindh High Court against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s decision of suspending the marketing license of the company for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reportedly, the marketing activities for HASCOL have also been restored in the KPK region.

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had suspended HASCOL’s Marketing License of KP with immediate effect after Hascol Petroleum Limited (HPL) was found operating illegal and unauthorized storage and selling petrol and diesel at Amangarh Depot. A penalty of Rs. 10 million was also imposed on the company by OGRA.

Pro Pakistani covered the decision by OGRA in detail and the consequent move by HASCOL challenging OGRA’s decision.

According to the notice issued to PSX, last week, the company filed a review petition to OGRA. Earlier this week, HASCOL had challenged OGRA’s decision dated October 20.

On October 28, HASCOL submitted another letter to the PSX notifying about the stay order. The statement of the letter said,