OGRA Suspends Hascol’s Marketing License in KP and Imposes a Penalty of Rs. 10 million

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has suspended Hasco’sl Marketing License of Khyber PakhtunKhwa with immediate effect after Hascol Petroleum Limited (HPL) was found operating illegal and unauthorized storage and selling of petrol and diesel at Amangarh Depot, said OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi on October 21.

A penalty of Rs. 10 million has also been imposed on HPL. Based on the investigation and the documents, provided by HPL, it was proved that HPL remained involved in severe violations of Law/Rules and failed to provide reasonable justification for the operation of this depot despite OGRA’s clear directives for the stoppage of operation of Amangarh depot till the fulfillment of all legal requirements & OGRA’s permission in January 2020.

The company was served with Show Cause Notice on October 13, 2020, on the illegal operation of Amangarh Depot & to explain the facts by appearance. After hearing and due to consideration, the Authority suspended Hascol Petroleum Limited’s marketing activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed them to immediately stop all marketing activities/ sales at outlets ins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till further orders.

Further, in order to avoid any inconvenience to the general public, all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are directed to augment supplies to their retail outlets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A fire incident at Amangarh oil depot was reported by HPL in August this year which led OGRA to issue a notice to HPL ordering detailed inquiries into the fire incident, as well as providing NOCs that HPL had received to be able to operate out of this depot.

It is being said that the documentation provided by the HPL proved that OGRA had not allowed the company to keep operations at the said depot, which has now led the authority to cancel HPL’s license.