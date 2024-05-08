Punjab Govt Slashes Flour Prices

The Punjab government has announced a record reduction in the prices of flour bags across various divisions in the province, in a move aimed at providing relief to the masses. Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin stated that a 10kg bag of flour is now available at significantly reduced prices in several divisions.

According to the Punjab Food Minister, the price cuts will have a notable impact on consumers’ budgets, particularly in regions where the cost of living has been a concern. In Lahore and Sargodha divisions, a 10kg bag of flour is now available for Rs800, marking a substantial decrease from previous prices. Similarly, in Faisalabad Division, consumers can procure the same quantity of flour for Rs830, fostering accessibility and affordability.

The reduction in flour prices extends across various other divisions as well, with Sahiwal Division offering the 10kg bag for Rs820 and Gujrat Division pricing it at Rs850. Meanwhile, residents of DG Khan Division will find the cost set at Rs860, and those in Bahawalpur Division can purchase the flour bag for Rs870. However, slight increases are observed in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan divisions, where the price stands at Rs900.

Minister Yasin emphasized that this initiative is not merely a short-term measure but part of the Punjab government’s broader efforts to address economic challenges and foster stability in the region. The reduction in flour prices is expected to have a cascading effect, positively impacting the affordability of essential food items like naan and roti, thus benefitting consumers at large.