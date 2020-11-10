PIA Announces Fares Under New Umrah Policy

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced fares and rules under the new Umrah Policy 2020, effective till December 31.

Starting today, an economy class return-ticket will cost Rs. 91,000 from Karachi and Rs. 96,000 from any other airport in the country.

The maximum baggage limit will be 36 kilograms for passengers traveling from Pakistan to Jeddah or Medina. This will increase by 4 kilograms for the executive economy passengers. An additional 10-kilogram baggage allowance will be granted to travelers carrying an infant.

Umrah pilgrims will be allowed to carry five liters of Zamzam water, excluding the baggage limit.

The national airline has already started bookings for group Umrah pilgrimage – a minimum of ten passengers. The validity of the air tickets will be one month from the date of departure.

The national flag carrier is also offering free Change of Booking (COB) if requested seven days before the date of departure.

Last week, the Saudi authorities had allowed foreign airlines to fly in Umrah pilgrims with valid visas from all over the world. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had issued a notification to that effect on November 4.

The aviation body had directed airlines to strictly ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during the flight.