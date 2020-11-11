Here’s Karachi’s Traffic Plan for PSL 5 Matches

The knockout stage of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) season five is starting from November 14, at Karachi’s National Stadium.

With less than four days into the event, Karachi Police has decided to close the roads around the stadium to ensure maximum security for the national and foreign players participating in the league.

An alternative traffic plan has been announced, according to which the route from Hassan Square to National Stadium will remain closed, and traffic will be diverted to Jail Chowrangi.

Traffic coming from Hassan Square Bridge will be diverted towards New Town, while commuters coming from NIPA and Liaquatabad will also be diverted to New Town.

Traffic DIG, Javed Ali Mahar, has instructed the police to remain diligent throughout and use reflective jackets, lights, and whistle.

According to the earlier schedule, Lahore was meant to host the remaining matches of PSL 5. However, the capital city of Punjab lost the hosting rights due to poor weather.

On the other hand, match timings have also been confirmed for the remaining four matches. Here are the details:

Nov 14 (Saturday) – Qualifier 1 – Multan Sultans vs. Karachi Kings (3 pm – 6:30 pm)

Nov 14 (Saturday) – Eliminator 1 – Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi (8 pm – 11:30 pm)

Nov 15 (Sunday) – Eliminator 2 – the loser of Qualifier vs. Eliminator 1 winner (8 pm – 11:30 pm)

Nov 17 (Tuesday) – Final (8pm – 11:30pm)