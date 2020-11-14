CAA May Cause Irreparable Damage to Lahore’s Airport

Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) tunnel vision approach may inflict irreparable damage to Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) Lahore, causing the national exchequer to lose billions of rupees, according to a sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly.

During the PAC meeting, issues such as the non-payment of the US, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to the CAA, encroachments at CAA lands near airports, and non-payment of dues from inactive airlines in addition to the “unusual phenomenon” at the AIIA Lahore were discussed.

The meeting was told that CAA, in 2003, had constructed a new terminal at AIIA Lahore at a cost of Rs. 10.23 billion. However, the Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) slabs started moving towards the Terminal Building (TB) a few years after the terminal became operational.

After a series of palliative measures that ended in a complete failure, CAA awarded a consultancy contract worth Rs. 192.56 million to Pakistan Consulting Associates (PCA).

PCA’s report identified Flughafen AG and ADP-Nespak, the original design consultants of the new terminal at the AIIA, to be at fault without taking into account critical issues such as the land reclamation for building such a large-scale project, accurate assessment of the rate of settlement based on results of site investigation, and laboratory report about relocation and diversion of natural watercourses and drains.

While the design period of the new terminal is 20 years, CAA has yet to ascertain the cause behind the ‘unusual phenomenon’ after 17 years, the PAC meeting was apprised.

CAA had conducted an internal inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind the ‘unusual phenomenon’ as well. The report was also presented to the PAC members.

An excerpt of the report states:

In case, timely corrective measures are not taken, a huge volume of moving slabs may hit the foundation of the terminal building of AIIA due to the collision of tectonic plates, resulting in partial damage, the collapse of certain portions, or collapse of the whole structure.

Convener PAC meeting and PTI MNA, Munaza Hassan, said that this issue is a direct result of the incompetence, irresponsibility, and sympathy factor of the CAA towards the violators.

Representatives of Flughafen AG and ADP-Nespak also appeared before the committee to offer an explanation on the matter but failed to satisfy the PAC meeting.

PAC has directed Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy, to compile a comprehensive report, containing the opinion of technical experts of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), and furnish before it within a month.