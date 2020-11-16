Lewis Hamilton Creates History With Record 7 Formula One Titles

Lewis Hamilton created history by equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton won his fourth title in six years as he won the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton started the race in 6th position and had to finish ahead of his Mercedes teammate, Valeri Bottas, to take home the title. He did it with utmost ease on a tedious rainy track at Istanbul park.

Last month, Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix wins and registered himself as the most successful Formula One driver in history. Hamilton has cemented his spot as one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history and can add to his tally of titles in the upcoming years.

“I have to start with saying such a huge thank you to all the guys that are here, and all the guys that are back at the factory, I wouldn’t be able to do this if I didn’t join this team and the journey we’ve been on has been monumental,” he said.

“I want to say a big thanks to team LH for sticking with me all these years, and to my family. We dreamed of this when I was young and this is way, way beyond our dreams,” he added.

Hamilton pulled off an amazing comeback in the final moments of the race despite heavy rain. With five laps to go, Hamilton refused Mercedes’ offer of new intermediate tyres, which turned out to be the right call as he claimed the first spot and the championship with an amazing performance.