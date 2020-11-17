These are the Funniest Karachi Vs. Lahore Memes Ahead of PSL Final

Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL has got every fan excited. Two of the biggest cities in the country share a rivalry like no other and the fans are not holding back either on social media.
Pakistanis are well-known for their sense of humor and the biggest extravaganza in Pakistan’s cricket has brought forward a lot of quality meme content.
Let’s have a look at some of the funniest memes circulating on Twitter ahead of the all-important clash:
Some fun Lahore Vs Karachi things i came across. Share if you have any more. Haha
Loving this fun rivalry. #PSL2020 #LahoreQalandars #KarachiKings #PSL5Final pic.twitter.com/SgVIf1ADrN
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 17, 2020
Karachi and Lahore on one side, the love for Babar Azam on the other.
— Almas Raheel Siddique (@almas_raheel) November 17, 2020
The stakes are high.
Karachi vs Lahore as Final. It doesn't get better and bigger. We Feast.
Meanwhile Fans on Both ends: pic.twitter.com/tnDnMMH0Gl
— Sumaiyaaa 🇵🇰 (@dezaster_here) November 17, 2020
LAHORE VS KARACHI THE GRAND FINAL pic.twitter.com/TEBaejWdsI
— Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (@chittakukkarr) November 15, 2020
Karachi Vs Lahore final leaked scenes pic.twitter.com/vYjBPYtBZZ
— Hamza.A (@hamzaalicohalic) November 15, 2020
Full marks for the photoshop effort on this one.
NO, it's not India vs Pakistan, it will be Karachi vs Lahore in PSL final. Goosebumps💪🔥#HBLPSLV #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/aGbbTytj81
— Iqra (@Iqraaa_Asif) November 16, 2020
We thought only the Simpsons predicted the future. Family Guy gets in on the action as well.
The maker of this cartoon saw the future. #LahoreQalandar #KarachiKings #PSL5 pic.twitter.com/ZChrYrED3Q
— الف (@ahmedalitweets) November 15, 2020
Its not only Karachi Kings💙Vs Lahore Qalandars💚#LQvKK #PSLFinal pic.twitter.com/Jez7lKBvU3
— Kamran Shahzad (@K_A_M_I) November 17, 2020
The match is set to be a classic and we all hope it lives up to its hype.