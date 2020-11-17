These are the Funniest Karachi Vs. Lahore Memes Ahead of PSL Final

Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL has got every fan excited. Two of the biggest cities in the country share a rivalry like no other and the fans are not holding back either on social media.

Pakistanis are well-known for their sense of humor and the biggest extravaganza in Pakistan’s cricket has brought forward a lot of quality meme content.

Let’s have a look at some of the funniest memes circulating on Twitter ahead of the all-important clash:

Some fun Lahore Vs Karachi things i came across. Share if you have any more. Haha

Loving this fun rivalry. #PSL2020 #LahoreQalandars #KarachiKings #PSL5Final pic.twitter.com/SgVIf1ADrN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 17, 2020

Karachi and Lahore on one side, the love for Babar Azam on the other.

The stakes are high.

Karachi vs Lahore as Final. It doesn't get better and bigger. We Feast.

Meanwhile Fans on Both ends: pic.twitter.com/tnDnMMH0Gl — Sumaiyaaa 🇵🇰 (@dezaster_here) November 17, 2020

LAHORE VS KARACHI THE GRAND FINAL pic.twitter.com/TEBaejWdsI — Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (@chittakukkarr) November 15, 2020

Karachi Vs Lahore final leaked scenes pic.twitter.com/vYjBPYtBZZ — Hamza.A (@hamzaalicohalic) November 15, 2020

Full marks for the photoshop effort on this one.

NO, it's not India vs Pakistan, it will be Karachi vs Lahore in PSL final. Goosebumps💪🔥#HBLPSLV #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/aGbbTytj81 — Iqra (@Iqraaa_Asif) November 16, 2020

We thought only the Simpsons predicted the future. Family Guy gets in on the action as well.

The match is set to be a classic and we all hope it lives up to its hype.