These are the Funniest Karachi Vs. Lahore Memes Ahead of PSL Final

Posted 9 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars in the final of the PSL has got every fan excited. Two of the biggest cities in the country share a rivalry like no other and the fans are not holding back either on social media.

Pakistanis are well-known for their sense of humor and the biggest extravaganza in Pakistan’s cricket has brought forward a lot of quality meme content.

Let’s have a look at some of the funniest memes circulating on Twitter ahead of the all-important clash:

Karachi and Lahore on one side, the love for Babar Azam on the other.

The stakes are high.

Full marks for the photoshop effort on this one.

We thought only the Simpsons predicted the future. Family Guy gets in on the action as well.

The match is set to be a classic and we all hope it lives up to its hype.

