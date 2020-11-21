4 Districts in Karachi Are Being Placed Under Lockdown

As the number of COVID-19-positive cases in the country increases at an alarming rate, the administration of Karachi has decided to impose smart lockdowns on four city districts and mini lockdowns on two city districts.

The decision for the lockdowns was made during a meeting that was attended by all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the city and chaired by Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani – the administrator of Karachi.

The commissioner updated the DCs about the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases and advised them to impose smart lockdowns in the highly infected areas. He said that the only way to control the spread is to impose such lockdowns in areas with high-density populations and high-positivity ratios.

He also directed all the DCs to make sure that proper preventative measures and SOPs are implemented within their districts.

It was decided in the meeting that the smart lockdowns will be imposed in the East, West, Central, and South city districts, and the mini lockdown will be imposed in the Korangi and Malir areas of the city.

In conclusion, Commissioner Shallwani said, “A campaign being run to ensure the following of SOPs at marriage halls, restaurants and supermarkets should continue”.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country hard and the relevant authorities are taking measures to contain its outbreak.