LG Patents a Unique-Looking Rollable Laptop

The concept of rollable displays is becoming more popular ever since TCL, Oppo, and a few other tech giants showed off their versions of the technology on possible future devices. LG already has a rollable TV that goes for a whopping $60,000, but now the Korean company has published a patent for a rollable display laptop.

LG’s new patent shows a unique new laptop form factor that can unroll its display to have a 13.3-inch screen as well as a large 17-inch panel. Additionally, the images show that the keyboard and touchpad can also fold away to take less space, thus becoming even more portable than it already is.

In the image above, the laptop display can be seen extending from 13.3-inch size to 17-inches. The keyboard and touchpad can also be seen with the ability to fold in half thanks to two hinges on the right and left edge just underneath the keyboard. There are no details as to how this form factor works just yet.

However, as with every other design patent, we recommend taking the information with a grain of salt as these ideas often never go past the drafting stage.