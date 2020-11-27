President Alvi Suggests a Trade Triade Between China, ASEAN and Pakistan

Speaking at the virtual 17th China-ASEAN Expo on Friday, the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, proposed the establishment of a Trade Triade between Pakistan, China, and the ASEAN. He further expressed the need for the maximization of the existing intra-regional business opportunities.

In his address to the virtual Expo event held in the Chinese city Nanning on Friday, the president highlighted Pakistan’s stable macro-economic policies and the fundamentals of doing business, both of which offer an attractive market to China and the ASEAN to establish trade cooperation in diverse areas.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Joins Multilateral Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) as Founding Member

Briefly mentioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pakistan’s economy, Dr. Alvi stated how the economy had strengthened, and how online businesses have grown due to the implementation of far-reaching economic reforms.

In conclusion, President Alvi encouraged China and the ASEAN to invest in local enterprises and SEZs. On the subject of exports to these countries, he mentioned textiles, food products including meat and vegetables, surgical goods, minerals, and IT as prospective areas for business.