KP to Introduce Digital Payment System by June 2021

The Department of Science and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working to introduce a digital payment system in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash, has issued directives to put things into motion and move towards digital payments.

Pakistan Observer reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rapidly moving towards digitalization as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan vision and rapidly promoting the technology sector in the province.

Bangash informed that a digital payment system will be introduced in the province by June 2021. He also remarked that it was necessary to introduce a digital payment system for the betterment of the national economy.