IHC Declares Cabinet Committee on Privatization Illegal

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has set aside the notification regarding the formation of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) on Monday, Dawn News reported.

The notification in concern was issued last year directing the formation of the committee headed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. This decision by the IHC will come as a major blow to the privatization process being spearheaded by some unelected members of the federal government.

In short order on a petition filed by a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, the IHC ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government’s committees. Justice Aamer Farooq held that unelected advisers and special assistants could not interfere in the executive’s domain.

Khan, through his counsel Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, had challenged the appointment of Shaikh as chairman and Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr Ishrat Hussain, as members of the CCoP, the news report said.