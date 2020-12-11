Gobal Consortium and China Interested in Investing $8 Billion in Ravi City Project

Chinese companies and a global investment consortium have shown interest in investing $8 billion in Ravi City Project in Lahore.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was informed of this while he was chairing the meeting of the working group the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA).

Advertisement

Relevant officials also briefed the PM on the progress of the ongoing projects.

ALSO READ

Lahore’s Residents And Industrialists Protest Against Ravi Riverfront Project

Regarding the Ravi City project, the officials informed that the Chinese investors were offering $3 billion in investment. This amount will not be a loan rather, it will be FDI. The global consortium, ANGCC, has also expressed interest in bringing in $5 billion in investment for the same project on a partnership basis.

In response to these, a board has been constituted, which will begin working on the project in January.