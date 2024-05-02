Vivo Y38 5G Offers Massive 6000 mAh Battery and Smooth 120Hz Screen for Cheap

Y38 5G is the latest entry-level smartphone from Vivo that offers notable specifications for a cheap price tag. Although the official price has not been revealed as of yet, the expected price range is obvious given the phone’s specifications. It will likely be priced below the $150-200 mark.
Design and Display
Featuring a 6.68-inch IPS LCD, the Vivo Y38 5G provides a 720p resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, a pixel density of 264ppi, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, which is impressive on a budget phone.
Additionally, the phone boasts dual stereo speakers and the fingerprint sensor should be on the side atop the power button.
Internals and Software
On the inside, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 takes charge of the hardware power alongside a singular memory configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2, which can be expanded through a microSD card. Android 14 takes care of the software side with Funtouch OS 14 on top.
Cameras
The smartphone features an 8MP front camera and a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 2-megapixel camera, and a ring LED flash. There is no word on the video recording, but it is likely limited to 1080p resolution.
Battery and Pricing
Vivo Y38’s battery is one of its highlights, as it is a massive 6,000 mAh unit that should easily last 2 days thanks to the phone’s HD screen resolution and budget chipset. This is paired with 44W fast wired charging.
As mentioned earlier, Vivo has not revealed the phone’s price yet, but it should easily be affordable to the masses.
Vivo Y38 5G Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Adreno 613
- OS: Android 14, Funtouch OS 14
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.68″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Pacific Blue and Dark Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 6,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
- Price: N/A