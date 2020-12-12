PSEB is Holding a Digital Content Contest to Promote Local Talent

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is holding a nationwide Digital Content Contest to promote the local IT industry in the international markets and help the community grow. The event kicked off on November 16, 2020, and will last until February 15 next year.

The contest is a first of its kind high-profile event that will not only have monetary rewards but will also provide an opportunity for major recognition in the international as well as the local IT industry. The winner will be awarded a grand prize of Rs. 500,000.

Participants can register and compete in the following categories:

Video Documentary

Animated Video

Marketing Collateral

E-Newsletter Templates

PowerPoint Slide pack highlighting Pakistan’s IT Industry

E-Designs (which includes E- Invites templates, Backdrops/Banners designs, Broachers designs, and Case Study Templates)

Here are the deadlines for the competition and registration:

The deadline for registration is 15th December 2020.

The deadline for the submission of video documentaries and animated videos is 15th January 2021 at 23:30 Hrs.

The closing date of the competition for marketing collateral is 15th January 2021.

The closing date of the competition for Video documentaries and animated videos is 15th February 2021.

Registration is free and can be done via this link. Keep in mind that only registered candidates will be considered.