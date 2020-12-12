Xiaomi Confirms Android 11 Update for More Phones

Xiaomi is one of the few OEMs to release regular security and OS updates for its devices. The Chinese phone maker released the revamped MIUI 12 in late April and since then, most Xiaomi devices including flagships, mid-rangers, and entry-level phones have received the update. Only a select few budget devices are yet to get the update.

The company has now made a new announcement on its Mi Community forum in China, confirming the Android 11 update for a number of 2019 Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The news comes after a few Xiaomi flagship devices started receiving the update this year and now the company has announced the next batch of devices scheduled to get it.

The devices mentioned below will start receiving MIUI 12 based Android 11 once the update program continues after the temporary delay.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Mi CC9 / Mi 9 Lite

Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Mi 9 SE

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi is yet to reveal when these devices will start receiving the update, but since the beta program has been suspended for an unspecified time period, it could be a while before we start seeing the update rollout.

Even after the official release, it may take some time for different regions and devices to receive the update.