Dilbar Hussain to Miss Most of the Remaining BBL Matches

Big Bash League team Melbourne Stars have been dealt a huge blow as their star overseas Pakistani bowler, Dilbar Hussain, has suffered an injury. Dilbar Hussain is set to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks for a moderate hamstring strain.

Dilbar suffered the injury during the Melbourne Stars clash with Sydney Thunder on Saturday. Stars won the match comfortably in the end.

Dilbar had been in fine form for the Stars, picking up 3 wickets in 2 matches. He finished with figures of 25/2 in 4 overs in Melbourne Stars’ first match of the tournament. Dilbar made his Big Bash debut last year, replacing fellow Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, as he was selected in the national squad.

Dilbar has been impressive for Lahore Qalandars as well. He was influential in Lahore’s run to their first-ever PSL final last month.

Haris Rauf will join the Stars in January after fulfilling his national duties for Pakistan on their tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, West Indian batsman, Nicholas Pooran, will also join the Stars squad soon after playing for West Indies A in a two-match series against New Zealand A in New Zealand. This has stretched the Stars squad with 3 of their international players unavailable for selection.