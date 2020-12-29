Dense Fog Forces 3 Motorways to be Closed for Public

Fog continues to engulf the central and southern parts of Punjab at night as the Motorway Police yesterday was again forced to shut down three important motorways of the province.

According to details, Motorway M3 was closed from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem last night due to zero visibility.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Driver’s License Tickets Issued This Year Will Become Unusable from 2021

Meanwhile, Motorway M4 was also shut down from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot.

Both Khanewal to Multan and Sialkot Motorways also remained closed last night.

Travelers said that the closure of motorways caused them extreme inconvenience as they remained stranded on the road for the most part of the night.

ALSO READ

Fog in Punjab Disrupts PIA’s Flight Schedule

A spokesperson for Motorway Police requested the travelers to avoid unnecessary travel at night.

He instructed the travelers to use fog lights and observe a considerable distance between other vehicles in case traveling becomes absolutely necessary.