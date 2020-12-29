Yousuf Reveals How He Helped Faheem Ashraf Become a Better Batsman [Video]

Posted 43 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Legendary middle-order batsman, Mohammad Yousuf, revealed that Faheem Ashraf has tinkered with his batting technique at the National High Performance Center at Lahore, and therefore his batting has improved considerably.

Mohammad Yousuf was recently appointed as a batting coach at the National High-Performance Center and has worked with Faheem to improve his batting technique. Yousuf said that Faheem’s foot movement did not allow him to time the ball perfectly.

“Faheem Ashraf, when he came back from England, had a problem that his front foot went ahead a little early. I worked with him using various techniques like video analysis, etc. Alhumdulillah, he has improved a lot,” said Yousuf.

Faheem played an outstanding knock of 91 against New Zealand in the first innings of Pakistan’s first Test match. He led the fightback along with the stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan and salvaged the innings for Pakistan.

Yousuf said that the change in Faheem’s technique helped him become a better batsman, as evident with his battling innings. Faheem has performed considerably well on this tour for Pakistan, playing his hand in the T20I series and justifying his selection in the national Test team.

According to sources, PCB is impressed with Mohammad Yousuf’s coaching skills at the National High Performance Center, and the results are there for everyone to see.

