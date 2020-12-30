Chinese Companies Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s IT Sector: Chairman CPEC Authority

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin Ul Haque, welcomed the Chairman CPEC Authority in his office and discussed matters related to the CPEC projects.. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddique, was also present on the occasion.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that Chinese companies expressed a keen interest in IT and fiber optic projects. Furthermore, he said the Ministry of IT’s role is prominent in different CPEC projects. He also lauded the establishment of an IT Park in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

ALSO READ

CPEC: Sukkur-Multan Section of Peshawar-Karachi Highway Opened for Traffic

Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would fully cooperate with the CPEC Authority on all relevant CPEC projects. The Ministry will support all the steps taken for the prosperity of the country.

He said that there were great opportunities for foreign investment in the rapidly growing IT industry of Pakistan.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that like the CPEC, revolutionary steps in the IT and Telecommunication sector would effectively boost the country’s economy. He said the IT industry of Pakistan was rapidly growing and creating job opportunities.

ALSO READ

PTCL Lays New Fiber Optic Cable in Gwadar

Earlier, Secretary IT apprised the Chairman CPEC regarding the projects of the Ministry of IT.