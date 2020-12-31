Restaurant Owners Request Punjab Govt to Prevent PFA From Sealing Their Eateries

The Progressive Group, which represents a select group of businesses in the food industry, has requested the Government of Punjab to intervene on its behalf in response to the actions that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken against it.

Eateries and quick-serving restaurants (QSRs) in particular have appealed to the provincial government to stop the PFA from sealing them without any evidence of the allegedly poor quality of food.

Progressive Group’s President and Executive Committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Khalid Usman, and his cohort, comprising Abdul Wadood Alvi and Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, released a joint statement condemning the PFA for alleged reports of malpractice.

They also appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and the Chief Secretary and the Secretary Food Punjab to take notice of the situation and to order for immediate remedial measures.

Their statement read that PFA teams had imposed heavy fines and sometimes sealed food-related businesses on inconsequential issues. The joint statement argued that such regulations are harassing and upsetting food businesses. It also read that the closure of the premises would render workers who are already struggling due to the pandemic jobless.

The Progressive Group has requested the provincial government to devise a new strategy that will not harm businesses without actionable evidence of the poor quality of food.