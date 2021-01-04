Shoaib Akhtar Claims Mohammad Asif Literally Made AB de Villiers Cry

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, is known for his outspoken personality and his controversial takes. He added to the list of his controversial statements by saying that former South African batsman, AB de Villiers, literally started crying when he faced Mohammad Asif.

Shoaib added that Indian batsman, VVS Laxman, was also left clueless when he faced Asif. “Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said ‘how will I face this guy’. AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship,” Akhtar said.

Asif is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers before his career came to a halt due to the infamous spot-fixing scandal. Previously, AB de Villiers himself called Mohammad Asif the best bowler he had faced in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Indian fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is the only bowler in the current crop of players who can hold a candle to Mohammad Asif. Akhtar said that Bumrah is the smartest bowler he has seen since Asif.

Akhtar said that Bumrah’s reading of the game and condition is exceptional and lavished praise on the bowler’s ability to take wickets consistently. Akhtar said that Bumrah will be one of the great fast bowlers if he manages to keep himself fit.