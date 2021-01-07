Govt Expected to Increase Employees’ Salaries and Pensions

The protests by government employees have been fruitful in moving the federal government to consider increasing their salaries and pensions.

An important meeting of the Pay & Pension Commission (PPC) will convene on Thursday at the Ministry of Finance at 5 PM to review various proposals regarding the desired increase in the finances of employees.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, will chair the meeting that will be attended by the Interior Minister, the Minister for Defence, the Finance Secretary, the Interior Secretary, and other concerned officials.

The attendees will deliberate over the demands of the All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), the All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA), and other protesting associations.

It is expected that the meeting will conclude with decisions to increase the salaries and pensions in the next budget and to grant the employees interim relief in view of the inflation. No final decision on the matter has been made so far.

Meanwhile, the APCA and the other employee organizations have postponed their calls for protests to 12 January based on the assurances given by the government.