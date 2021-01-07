PCB Announces Strict COVID-19 SOPs for PSL 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to for the sixth edition Pakistan Super League (PSL). PCB has set a zero-tolerance policy in the case of violation of SOPs and has already instructed the franchises and the stakeholders about the SOPs to be followed for the entirety of the PSL.

According to sources, the bio-secure bubble for PSL 6 will start on 15 February. Every participant will have to undertake COVID-19 tests before reporting to the bio-secure bubble. They will be tested twice again after joining the bubble.

The players will begin their training after successfully reporting negative results after arriving in the bio-secure bubble. If a player or official tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to undergo time in isolation. The player or official would only be allowed to take part in the competition after reporting two negative results.

PSL 6 is scheduled to be played between 20 February and 22 March at two venues. Karachi will host the first phase of the tournament, while Lahore will host the second phase, including the final.

The draft for the tournament will be held on 10 January at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, as teams look to assemble the best squad to win the coveted PSL trophy.

