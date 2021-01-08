Female Student Takes NADRA to Court

A matriculation student has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against NADRA for defying the court’s previous order.

According to details, the orphan female student has contended that NADRA, despite receiving a clear directive from the court, is not issuing her a B-form.

The student briefed the court that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had barred her from appearing in matriculation examinations because she didn’t have a B-form, which NADRA issues on the basis of CNICs of parents.

She said that she did not have the CNICs of her parents as she was only three months old when her father died while three years later her mother passed away.

When asked to elaborate on why a B-form is necessary for granting an admission card, BSEK’s lawyer apprised the court that a B-form is needed for a student’s identification.

Note that SHC had earlier ordered NADRA to issue B-form to the litigant on the basis of CNIC of her maternal aunt within ten days.

However, NADRA denied multiple requests from the student, forcing her to move to the SHC again.