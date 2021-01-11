Honor Launches MagicBook Pro 2021 With 65W Charger

A few months after breaking ties with the Smartphone conglomerate, Huawei, the still young but progressive Honor spent little time beating around the tech-savvy bandwagon and debuted its latest laptop, the Honor MagicBook Pro 2021, in the market

The launch comes after the company gained access to US-based firms, with a ban on Huawei making it difficult to integrate devices with hardware that was otherwise limited, if not unavailable, in the market.

This time around, Honor has decided to shift its model backdrop to Intel, with the latest device powered by an Intel Core i5 10210U processor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU to back it up.

The chipset used in the new MagicBook Pro is evidently a downgrade. It is worth mentioning that the new device comes with a 10th generation Intel chip in contrast with previous models running the 11th generation variants.

Nevertheless, the Honor MagicBook Pro features an FHD 16.1-inch display topped with 100 percent RGB coverage. The device packs 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe storage.

Some official photographs from the launch showed a pop-up webcam for video calling, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single HDMI module.

The new device also features a fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button.

Honor has included a 65W power adapter in the package that offers 50 percent charging in just 30 minutes. As advertised, the laptop offers over 11 hours of onscreen time on a single charge.

The company has yet to quote a price for the new machine, but experts and analysts predict a $1000 price-tag for a device with an interesting exterior, although the interior spec sheet is a bit of a downgrade.