dMotors Emerges as a Growing Channel for Online Sales of Motorbikes During Grand Auto Bazaar on Daraz

As Pakistan’s largest e-commerce and shopping platform, Daraz has played a major role in the advancement of online shopping, creating new opportunities and avenues for businesses to connect with their customers online. From clothes to beauty products, kitchen accessories to home appliances, Daraz is the epicenter of practically everything one can hope to buy; all coupled with astounding discounts and offers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping in Pakistan has seen significant change, with many consumers opting to do their purchasing online in order to reduce potential exposure to the virus. As the largest and leading online marketplace in Pakistan, Daraz was perfectly positioned to meet this rising demand; consequently, the country has seen a dramatic rise in e-commerce buying.

Given consumers’ increasing need and desire to move their retail experience online, Daraz has now taken the bold step of expanding its already prodigious product portfolio by entering the automobile segment.

Launching with dMotors, Daraz is proud to introduce consumers to the Grand Auto Bazaar ’21; visitors to the Daraz app and site will now find a wide selection of cars, motorcycles, and related accessories – all with the same Daraz commitment to the best discounts and offers. Offering both new and used cars, Daraz users will now have access to fantastic automotive brands such as Road Prince, Super Power, Super Star, Metro Motorcycles, Yamaha, Honda Atlas, etc.

Interestingly, early indications are showing a massive demand for motorcycles. Data shows that a large number of motorcycles have been sold in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Hyderabad, and Gujranwala, including over 150 different models from all leading manufacturers in 70cc, 100cc, 125cc, and 150cc engine capacity.

dMotors offers all the top variants, with prices starting from PKR 48,499. Some of these bikes are equipped with alloy wheels, self-start, and digital meters, with 70cc the highest in demand. Furthermore, for those customers who want to purchase on easy monthly installments (EMI), dMotors is offering this service through Standard Chartered Bank, Bank Alfalah, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, and Silk Bank.

Daraz has always been the leader in setting up the largest e-commerce industry in Pakistan by offering over 15 million products through its online platform. With the same devotion and expansion of the e-commerce sector in the country, the economy will soon be surprising the nation with a boost and that also with the trust of the customers in online shopping practices.