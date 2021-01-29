KP Extends Vacations for Schools in Winter Zone

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the winter vacations for the winter zone schools that fall in the Malakand division and the other upper regions by 15 days.

The provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, announced this in an official tweet on Friday.

Sharing a notification in this regard, Minister Tarakai said that the schools in these areas will reopen on 15 February 2021.

In continuation of this Department’s notification of even number dated 25.11.2020 and dated 05.01.2021, the competent authority has been pleased to extend the winter vacations only for the winter zone schools up to 15.02.2021 due to the harsh cold weather.

KP education department has extended winter vacations only for the winter zone schools up to 15.02.2021 due to harsh cold weather in the province. pic.twitter.com/Dp3AxH0et5 — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) January 29, 2021

The schools in this zone had previously been given winter holidays until 31 January, that have now been extended by two weeks.

The decision came a day after the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) endorsed the federal Ministry of Education’s decision to reopen middle and primary schools and universities from 1 February.

The decision to reopen educational institutions phase-wise was taken in an inter-provincial meeting of the ministers on 4 January. It was decided to reopen the secondary schools and colleges from 18 January, and the primary and middle schools along with the universities from 1 February.