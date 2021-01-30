15-Day Typhoid Vaccination Drive in Rawalpindi to Begin on 1 Feb

Nearly 1.8 million children between the ages of nine months and 15 years will be vaccinated against typhoid under the Health Services Department’s anti-typhoid campaign, and the department’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) will be launched in Rawalpindi.

The anti-typhoid campaign will run for 15 days, and a public awareness drive will be carried out simultaneously in collaboration with UNICEF.

Teams from the Health Department will visit educational institutes and other areas to vaccinate children. About 1,101 EPI teams will be involved in the campaign, and 225 supervisory union councils will oversee it.

The first phase of the campaign in which the children in the district of Rawalpindi will be vaccinated will commence on Monday, 1 February.

The campaign was inaugurated by the Health Services Director (EPI Punjab), Dr. Bashir Ahmed Siddiqui, on Friday, following which he vaccinated a few children.

According to the officials, a total of 1.876 children will be vaccinated through this campaign in 123 union councils of Rawalpindi.

Deputy Commissioner (r), Captain Anwarul Haq reviewed the arrangements for the campaign on Friday and requested the health authorities to monitor the vaccinators and to run the campaign safely.