Govt Busts Attempt to Sell Expensive State Land At Dirt Cheap Rates

Sindh government has foiled the attempted sale of huge swathes of expensive state land in Karachi at a price much lower than the market rate.

According to details, senior officers of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) in collusion with the land mafia had planned to allocate 30 acres of MDA to a private housing society.

However, DG MDA, Imran Atta Soomro, and Minister for Local Government Sindh, Nasir Hussain Shah, took notice of the matter after it came to light.

Nasir Shah has also ordered DG MDA to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

In this regard, DG MDA has dismissed Director State and Director Town Planning after an initial inquiry while Additional DG MDA and other senior officers have been summoned for further investigation.

Sources claim that MDA officials had planned to transfer the land to Kenjhar Lake Cooperative Housing Society near the National Highway.