KP Govt Announces to Promote Local E-Gaming Industry

Soon after esports became an official sport in Pakistan, the government of KP has announced that it will work on improving the local video gaming industry. The announcement comes from the KP Science and Technology and Information Technology Department.

The Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, said:

There is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we will give opportunities to the youth to make money.

He added that the KP government will be starting projects under the IT sector to improve the economy through technology. He said that the KP Information Technology Board was considering allocating a budget for the promotion of the gaming industry. This would be used to help local gamers train for the gaming industry.

He also said that the gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. There are already several game companies in KP and the KP IT department has invited more gaming companies from other cities to set up in the region. He said that all companies willing to set up in the region will be provided all the support and assistance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon host a virtual gaming tournament in which youth from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all over Pakistan will be able to participate

What are your thoughts on the step? Let us know in the comments section.