Xiaomi is Working on Poco X3 Pro [Leak]

In February last year, Poco launched the X2 as its first product after becoming an independent brand. Later that year, the company launched its successor the Poco X3 NFC, and now, it is working on a Pro model of the smartphone. Poco X3 Pro was recently certified by the FCC under the model number M2102J20SG. The listing reveals that it will run MIUI 12 and will offer dual-band Wi-Fi as well as NFC connectivity. However, it only mentions LTE band support. Hence, it seems like the maxed-out Poco X3 Pro will not offer 5G connectivity.

In addition to this, the Smartphone was also spotted on TUV, EEC, and IMDA listings hinting that the Poco X3 Pro will also be launched in the global market. The IMEI of the device has also been listed.

Although this is the first time we are officially hearing about the device. Poco India’s CEO Mukul Sharma indirectly teased the handset at an AMA session last month. He revealed that the POCO F2 will not have a Snapdragon 732G chipset. At the same time, he also claimed that there will be another model bridging the gap between POCO X and POCO F series.

The smartphone he is talking about could be the upcoming POCO X3 Pro. However, as of now, we don’t have a lot of information about the handset.