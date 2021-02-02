CAA Warns Officials Giving Protocol to VIPs at Airports

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to take disciplinary action against officials giving protocol to VIPs at airports.

The federal government has imposed a complete ban on giving protocol to VIPs at airports, following which the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Allama Iqbal International Airport has also issued warnings to the officials who have continued to give protocols to VIPs.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Outsources Pilot Licensing Exams Following Scandal

He declared that punitive action will be taken against the officials involved and that their entry cards will be seized.

The PCAA had also issued guidelines banning protocol for VIPs at airports to prevent the spread of coronavirus in July 2020.

ALSO READ

President Urges Promotion of IT and Digital Communication to Meet Country’s Needs

According to the guidelines, no one except the passenger and airport staff is permitted to go beyond the parking area. Additionally, all the passengers are to be dropped at the entrance of the domestic departures.