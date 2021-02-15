Star-Studded Lineup for PSL 2021 Opening Ceremony Revealed

Pakistan Super League 2021 will start with a glittering opening ceremony on 20 February with an entertainment-packed event which will include renowned artists including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick, and the PSL 6 Anthem artists, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.

Internationally acclaimed singer Atif Aslam will be making his first appearance in the PSL opening ceremony. The league gets underway every year with a colorful opening ceremony since its inception in 2016.

Along with Atif, renowned artist, Imran Khan, will also be marking his debut at the PSL stage.

The PSL 6 opening ceremony will be have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey.

The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi, and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony.

As has been the tradition in earlier editions, the opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season in which defending champions Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in the night match.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports and Geo Super. The opening ceremony start time will be revealed in the coming week.