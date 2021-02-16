Secretary IT Lauds E-office Implementation in PSEB

The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication appreciated Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), in a ceremony at MoITT, for achieving Level 4 in E-Office Implementation.

Pakistan Software Export Board is an entity of the MoITT with the mandate to enhance exports of Pakistan’s IT Industry.

Developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB), the E-office suite is the automation of core businesses of the government. E-Office is a digital workplace solution that replaces the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system.

The system automates routine tasks while ensuring the security and confidentiality of data.

Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, lauded the achievement of E-Office in Pakistan Software Export Board. He said the implementation of E-office in Government offices is a major step in ensuring efficiency and transparency as it eliminates the time-consuming physical movement of files from one office to another. E-Office is a step forward into an era of paperless administration in the government offices.

According to National Information Technology Board, the implementation of E-office in various government departments has resulted in an estimated saving of Rs. 300 million in stationary alone, in addition to 80 percent saving in time and a consummate increase in efficiency.

MD PSEB, Osman Nasir, said that all possible steps are being undertaken to facilitate Pakistan’s IT Industry, and it is being restructured on the modern lines to lead the next phase of Pakistan’s IT industry growth.