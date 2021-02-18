Here’s What’s New in One UI 3.1 and List of Samsung Galaxy Phones Getting It

One UI 3.1, the latest update to Samsung’s custom Android skin, debuted with the Galaxy S21 series last month. The new and improved software is finally making its way to older flagship devices as well as mid-rangers from previous years.

The update will be making its way to the Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 phones, and the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2 foldables. It will also reach 2019 flagships including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones as well as the original Galaxy Fold. Several Galaxy A series phones from 2019 and 2020 will get One UI 3.1 too, though the availability will vary based on regions and carriers.

ALSO READ

Samsung Announces Date to Unveil New TVs With Cutting-Edge Tech

The list of updates that come with One UI 3.1 includes new camera features, multi-microphone recording, eye comfort shield, private share, and auto-switch for Galaxy Buds. The Single Take camera feature is getting improved with the ability to record videos for longer and capture more photos out of them.

The object eraser tool is also being added, which, as the name says, helps you remove unwanted objects from a photo with a single tap.

Multi mic recording allows you to record audio from multiple devices connected with the phone over Bluetooth such as the Galaxy Buds.

Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts blue light on the screen throughout the day to make the display easier to look at.

ALSO READ

Samsung Shuts Down Semiconductor Plant in USA Due to Load-Shedding

Auto Switch lets you seamlessly switch between different Galaxy Phones and Private Share adds privacy features to media sharing.

As mentioned before, the availability of this update will vary depending on your region and carrier, so sit tight in case you don’t have it yet.

List of Devices That Will Get One UI 3.1: